Delhi: Four Members of Family Dead After Fire Breaks Out at House in Prem Nagar Area

Four members of the same family were declared dead by doctors after being admitted to the hospital due to injuries. According to reports, a fire broke out at a house in Delhi's Prem Nagar area, leading to the deaths of four people who succumbed to smoke inhalation on Tuesday, June 25.

The fire started at around 3:30 AM on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, two fire tenders reached the spot to douse the blaze. The Delhi Fire Service said, "Four people inhaled smoke and were admitted to a hospital where doctors declared them dead."

According to the official, the fire was caused by an inverter and it spread to an adjacent sofa on the first floor of the building, leading to the four people inhaling smoke.

He said they were rescued by fire services personnel and rushed to the Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.