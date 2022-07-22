Delhi government to provide special coaching classes for Class X, XII students

Delhi government will soon going to conduct coaching classes for children from financially poor backgrounds under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam held the meeting with coaching officials on this matter.

Under this scheme, the Delhi government will provide free coaching to financially backward students. "We will start classes from next week for the children passing 10th and 12th this year to finish their course on time and guidelines will be issued to all the coaching operators. Children from poor families in Delhi have cleared the toughest competitive exams and joined prestigious institutions like IIT and medical colleges," Gautam said.

"We will ensure that the beneficiary students of the scheme are not left behind and their classes start on time," he said.