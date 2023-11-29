Delhi govt notifies Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme

New Delhi, Nov 29 In a move aimed at promoting green and sustainable mobility and enhancing the quality of transportation services in the national capital, the Delhi government on Wednesday notified the 'Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023', which sets the stage for comprehensive regulation and licensing of aggregators providing passenger transport service and delivery services.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said: "There has been a long need for licensing and regulating the aggregators in the state for smoother operations for the people of Delhi.

"It is the first time in India that an aggregator guideline has also defined phase wise electrification targets for these operators."

Gahlot said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has always taken steps towards being a cleaner and greener city.

"India has targeted to be net zero by 2070. This scheme is an initiative by the capital city towards the same. It is also the first time that we are allowing bike taxis to run in the city. Overall, this scheme is a step towards enhancing public safety and convenience of the Delhiites and features guidelines on vehicle cleanliness, driver behavior and timely resolution of customer complaints," he said.

The Delhi government said that the scheme mandates service providers to ensure a phased conversion to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and enhance green mobility.

The entire fleet of all the aggregators in Delhi will go electric by 2030, it said, adding that the aggregators will be permitted to operate electric vehicle-only bike taxi services, with operational guidelines outlined in the scheme.

It further said that to enhance customer satisfaction, the scheme establishes strict standards for service quality.

"This includes requirements for vehicle cleanliness, driver behavior, and timely resolution of customer complaints," it said. About safety, it said: "The scheme outlines compliances that are intended to enhance the public safety of customers."

The Delhi government also said that the scheme applies to aggregators, delivery service providers, or e-commerce entities operating within the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

"It will cover those with 25 or more motor vehicles (2W, 3W, and 4W, excluding buses) in their fleet, who use a digital intermediary such as an app or web portal to connect with consumers for their services," it said.

The Delhi government also said that all existing or new operators must obtain a license within 90 days of the scheme's notification or before commencing operations.

"Licenses will be valid for five years, with annual fees applicable, and zero fees in case of electric vehicles. Additionally, a 50 per cent rebate is provided for vehicles that are less than two years old," it said.

On the fines and penalties, it said that the scheme is stringent in enforcing compliance, with violations attracting monetary penalties ranging from Rs 5,000 up to Rs 100,000 per instance.

