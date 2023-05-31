Delhi HC directs CBI to arrest self-styled godman in sexual exploitataion case

New Delhi, May 31 The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take action to apprehend a self-styled godman and the head of an ashram in Rohini who has fled and been labelled a proclaimed offender in a case of sexual exploitation.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a plea regarding the living conditions of women at the ashram.

The self-styled godman in the question is Virendra Dev Dixit.

The bench directed the CBI to take further steps for arresting Dixit as he is still absconding by taking all possible appropriate measures.

"Let the matter be called after six weeks. Let CBI file a fresh status report in the matter," the court said.

It was pointed out before the court that since March 2018, a significant number of videos had been uploaded by Dixit or his supporters to at least six different YouTube channels and social media accounts.

"However, CBI can investigate further to initiate the process for letter of request under section 166A of Code of Criminal Procedure to UK, Nepal and places from where the videos are being uploaded," the court said.

The court stated that the CBI is required to investigate who is the owner of such ashrams, from which accounts the funds are being released towards payment of rent to owners of ashrams, and documents on which properties are let out to the residents, noting that there are numerous ashrams throughout the country connected to Dixit.

After going through the records and various reports filed from time to time in the matter, the court said that the respective authorities will be under an obligation to inquire whether the provisions of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act are being violated or not.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor