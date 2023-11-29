Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking recovery of money for AIIMS MBBS seat

New Delhi, Nov 29 Upholding a lower court’s order, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a woman's appeal seeking the recovery of Rs 30 lakh, which she claimed to have given to a man for securing her daughter's admission to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Justice Jasmeet Singh, while rejecting the appeal, said that seats in the AIIMS MBBS course, one of the reputed medical institutes in India, are not for sale.

The woman had filed the lawsuit to recover the money from the man who allegedly promised her assistance in securing a seat for her daughter, claiming to have contacts with the Health Minister and AIIMS officials.

The lower court had rejected her claim, and the high court upheld the decision, stating that the woman had perpetrated an illegality by attempting to bypass the regular admission process.

The court recognised the rigorous preparation students undergo for AIIMS entrance exams and criticised the attempt to "jump the queue" through deceitful means.

Justice Singh stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the admission process, stating that allowing the purchase of seats would have severe consequences for the country.

