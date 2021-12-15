Delhi HC refuses early hearing of plea seeking compensation from govt for poor air quality

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused an early hearing on a petition seeking compensation and medical insurance from the government in wake of poor air quality in the national capital.

The Bench of Justice Rekha Palli on Tuesday refused to give an early hearing in the matter and noted that a similar matter is already being examined by the apex court.

The petitioner Shivam Pandey, an advocate stated: "Pollution is the root of many diseases and severely affects Human health. Pollution, especially air pollution, creates a very adverse impact on human health. A few of the problems include chronic headache, eye irritation, skin irritation, effect on respiratory functions and the associated morbidity. It can also cause severe lung disease and can be a reason and root of various dangerous diseases including cancer."

The petitioner also cited the order of the apex court in Subhash Kumar vs State of Bihar which expanded the scope of Article 21 of the Constitution of India and held that the "Right to clean pollution-free environment" is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution

"Directing the respondents to Grant a Compensation of Rupees fifteen lakh (15 lakhs) as a result of specific and exemplary damage to the petitioner, " the petitioner urged.

The petitioner has also sought to direct respondents to give medical insurance of Rupees twenty-five lakhs to the petitioner.

The petitioner has also sought to direct the respondents to immediately seal the factories manufacturing firecrackers and shops, sealing firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor