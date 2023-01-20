Delhi HC transfers investigation of woman's suicide to DIU, husband alleges murder by father over inter-religious marriage

The Delhi High has recently transferred the investigation into the alleged suicide committed by a girl at her parental home to District Investigation Unit (DIU).

The husband alleged before the High court that his wife had been killed by her father and family members as they objected to the inter-religious marriage.

He also alleged that there was pressure from the family of the girl. On the other hand, the family of the deceased alleged that the girl committed suicide because of torture inflicted by the husband and his family.

Justice Anish Dayal on January 17 transferred the investigation of the suicide committed by the wife of the petitioner and the Complaint of the husband to the District Investigation Unit (DIU) after hearing the submission of petitioner Vinay Verma and the Prosecution.

Justice Dayal said, " In these facts and circumstances, it is directed the proceedings related to FIR No. 412/2022 registered at PS IP Estate as well as the complaint of December 10, 2022, of Vinay Verma pending with SHO PS Tilak Marg and the complaint by the deceased girl filed at the PS Tilak Marg with relevant records is transferred to the DIU, New Delhi District for further investigation and process.

The petitioner sought directions to the Delhi police to conduct a fair and proper inquiry and transfer the FIR registered at PS IP Estate to the District Investigation Unit (DIU) New Delhi District or any other investigation agency and registration of FIR on the complaint dated December 10, 2022, of Vinay Verma pending with SHO, PS Tilak Marg.

It was submitted that the petitioner had married Rubaida and their marriage was registered on July 27, 2022, before the learned SDM, New Delhi. However, since the marriage was inter-religion, the petitioner being Hindu and the wife being Muslim, there was vehement opposition by the family of the girl.

Eventually, the girl was taken back to her family home by her father and it transpired later that she had passed away. While the family of the girl alleged that she had committed suicide, the petitioner stated that she has been killed by her father and the family members due to their objection regarding inter-religion marriage.

While the petitioner lodged a complaint at PS Tilak Marg, the family of the deceased wife lodged an FIR No. 412/2022 alleging that the suicide was due to an incident of torture meted out by the petitioner and his family to the deceased girl.

The Standing Counsel for the Delhi Police stated that in these facts and circumstances, they would have no objection if the complaint of the petitioner as well as the FIR is transferred for investigation to the DIU, New Delhi District to ensure that there is a fair and impartial investigation and inquiry.

It also comes to light that the deceased girl had also filed a complaint at PS Tilak Marg stating that her own family was threatening and coercing her pursuant to their inter-religious marriage, the court noted in the order of January 17, 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

