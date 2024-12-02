Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Biker Dies on Wazirpur Flyover, Accused Vehicle Identified

Delhi witnessed a tragic hit-and-run accident over the weekend, resulting in the death of a bike rider on the Wazirpur flyover on Saturday night, police reported. Officials have identified the vehicle involved in the accident. According to ANI, the driver fled the scene immediately after colliding with the biker.An investigation into the case has been launched, and authorities are working to gather further details. Updates on the case are awaited.

In a separate incident in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, a young man named Nikhil, who lives in Paschimpuri, was hit by a speeding car while crossing the street early Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. The impact was so severe that Nikhil was thrown nearly seven feet into the air before landing on the other side of the road. A nearby house's CCTV camera captured the entire event. The 10-second video shows a white car speeding through the area, hitting the pedestrian, and subsequently driving away. Unfortunately, the car's license plate was hard to see in the footage, making it difficult to identify the vehicle.

Nikhil was immediately transported to a nearby hospital but later transferred to another facility due to the seriousness of his injuries. He remains in critical condition. The police have filed a case and are actively searching for leads to find the driver responsible.