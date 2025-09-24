Delhi Horror: Man Stabbed in DJ Row During Navaratri Procession Near Gandhi Museum

During the Navratri processions, a row erupted between two groups over playing, and two people were stabbed during this row in Delhi. Police arrested two people in this incident. A fight broke out between two groups over who would play louder music, police said on September 24. The incident happened on September 22 when two Navratri processions were returning from Kalkaji in South Delhi. Both groups entered a brawl near the Gandhi Museum area on the MG Road. They were on their way back to the Seelampur area in the Northeast of Delhi. PTI quoted "The complainant told police that his group had been carrying the religious flame when another group tried to overtake them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said in a statement.

A fight that broke out between two groups over overtaking and who will play louder music saw one man getting stabbed in a central Delhi area, police said Wednesday.



When they were fighting near the Gandhi Museum area, in the fight, one man was stabbed in the chest and back, and another, who approached the police, getting away with minor wounds, reported PTI. Both men were taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital in a police van for treatment.

The DCP said that the police were investigating this matter. They reviewed the CCTV footage from ITO to Rajghat and carried out local inquiries. During the investigation, they found out that the offending party belonged to Delhi’s Khajoori Khas area. Police raided the area, and Kanhaiya, aka Vivek, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested. A knife believed to be used for executing this crime was recovered from Kanhaiya. When he was questioned, he confessed that he was involved in this crime, and he also told police that he was hit first and that he was retaliating.