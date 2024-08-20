Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Search Operations Underway

Several hospitals in Delhi received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, leading to immediate searches by authorities. According to officials, a call reporting a bomb threat was received at 1:04 p.m. from a hospital in Nangloi, followed by another call from Primus Hospital at 1:07 p.m. in Chanakya Puri. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed the threats and the subsequent search operations at the affected premises.

Fire tenders, bomb detection teams and police rushed to the spots. A thorough checking is being conducted, the official said.

Also Read| Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Supreme Court Constitutes 10-Member Task Force To Formulate National Protocol.

Following a recent hoax bomb threat at Ambience Mall in Gurugram, three malls and a hospital in South Delhi received similar threats via email on Monday. The email warned of an explosive set to detonate within hours, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises and conduct thorough searches. Fortunately, the threat was later determined to be a hoax.