Delhi: IGI Airport, Dwarka to get relief from waterlogging this monsoon, LG inspects progress work

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Delhi LG, VK Saxena on Thursday inspected the Airport Drain Project aimed at permanently freeing the Indira Gandhi International Airport and surrounding sectors in Dwarka from flooding during monsoons that will be ready by July, an official release said.

"Come July, the Indira Gandhi International Airport and surrounding sectors in Dwarka are expected to remain free of chronic waterlogging for the first time. Record efforts put in by the DDA along with Railways and DIAL during the last 08 months under consistent supervision and personal guidance of Delhi LG, VK Saxena have ensured that the 2.5 Km long, 20 meters wide and 02 meters deep Airport Drain Project aimed at permanently freeing the area of flooding during the monsoons will be ready by July," the release said.

The release stated that this feat could be achieved in a record time span thanks to seamless coordination between the agencies concerned, achieved through an informal committee comprising Member Engineering (DDA), GM (Northern Railways) and a Senior Executive from DIAL which was executing the project with required interventions on a daily basis.

"The same was being closely monitored by LG Saxena," it added.

Lack of drainage in the area had time and again led to embarrassing water logging at the IGI Airport and also made life difficult for thousands of residents of neighbouring Dwarka sectors, as indeed created traffic snarls on busy roads in and around the area.

"Lt. Governor VK Saxena on Thursday inspected the progress of works on the ongoing Airport Drain project, his seventh visit to the site since works commenced in November last year," the release stated.

He was informed that about 95% of the works that involved broadening and deepening of drains, construction of a culvert beneath the passing railway track and construction of five water bodies in different sectors of Dwarka to absorb the rainwater during monsoons, had been completed.

"This major drainage project that would channelize the rain and stormwater discharge from the IGI Airport to Najafgarh Drain is being executed by DDA under the guidance of the LG, who has ensured seamless inter-agency coordination and fast-pacing of the tasks," the release said.

The release also mentioned that this major project had been stuck since 2019 due to pending permissions for tree cutting/translocation from the Delhi Government. It was only after the LG's intervention that permission for tree translocation was given and the work on the airport drain commenced on November 20, 2022.

The release said, "It is pertinent to mention that the existing two drains at the IGI Airport have proven insufficient for discharging the huge amount of rainwater from the airport which has often resulted in severe waterlogging in and around the IGI Airport during heavy rains and thus causing disruption and cancellation of flights for several days major inconvenience to the passengers."

"Heavy waterlogging even forced the closure of the IGI Airport on many occasions. It also causes flooding in the adjoining Dwarka Sector 8, which houses several prominent Government organizations. During the LG's visits to Dwarka, the residents complained of crippling waterlogging in several areas," it added.

The release informed that DDA has also created five water bodies in the Dwarka region which will be used for storing the overflowing rainwater during the monsoons.

"In a holistic and sustainable move DDA, at the same time has also created five water bodies in the Dwarka region that will be used for storing the overflowing rainwater during the monsoons. These water bodies of depth up to four meters can accommodate 12.20 Cr Liters of water, thereby preventing flooding of streets and at the same time creating permanent assets in the form of water bodies," the release said.

"These water bodies apart from serving as recreational open spaces for the residents of Dwarka will also help recharge the groundwater and raise the water table," it added.

"The airport drain will discharge 70,000 litres of water per second during the peak rains. The drain would start from inside the IGI Airport premises, pass beneath the Railway tracks through a broadened culvert adjoining the airport boundary in Dwarka Sector-8 and would connect to DDA's Trunk Drain - 2 (TD-2) that would further channelize the rainwater to Najafgarh Drain," the release read further.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor