Delhi LG approves February 16 for MCD Mayoral polls

The election for mayor, deputy mayor, and six members of the standing committee of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) can finally take place, as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena has approved the proposal of convening the adjourned meeting on February 16.

LG Saxena informed in a statement that the meeting will be convened on February 16, at 11 am on the 4th floor, A Block, Dr SP Mukherjee Civic Centre.

"As recommended by Chief Minister, GNCTD, I approve the proposal to convene the adjourned first meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Thursday, the 16th February 2023 at 11:00 AM at 4th Floor, A-Block, Dr. S.P. Mukherjee Civic Centre for the election of Mayor, Dy. Mayor and six members to the Standing Committee," the statement read.

Earlier on February 9, the MCD got the nod from the Delhi government on the proposed date, and only the final nod from the LG was pending.

The Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were compelled to come to a consensus for a new date to conduct the elections of new Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Standing committee members after the House was stalled thrice -- January 6, January 24, and February 6 -- due to ruckus.

On February 6, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House's Proceedings were adjourned until further notice without conducting the mayoral election.

This was the third time in a row that the house had been adjourned after a ruckus erupted over nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post of mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor