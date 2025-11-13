Delhi: Loud Explosion Heard Near Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur, Nothing Suspicious Found

A loud explosion was heard near the Radisson Hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur, according to the news agency IANS. According to the fire brigade, they received the call at 9:.18 AM and dispatched three fire engines to the scene. However, Delhi Police have searched the area and confirmed that nothing suspicious was found.

After hearing the blast, multiple teams of security forces, including the bomb squad, immediately rushed to the spot to verify the incident. As per the initial investigation, it was found that the sound of a vehicle tyre burst, which led to the confusion.

Delhi Police clarified that there is no threat to public safety, and normalcy has been fully restored in the Mahipalpur area. According to a News18 report, Sources said that the woman made a PCR call after hearing a loud noise, following which the rescue team reached the spot.

#BREAKING An explosion was reportedly heard near the Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur, Delhi. According to the fire brigade, they received the call at 9:18 AM and dispatched three fire engines. Currently, Delhi Police have verified the area and confirmed that nothing suspicious was… pic.twitter.com/gL4HjmFQt3 — IANS (@ians_india) November 13, 2025

“A call of a blast near Radisson, Mahipalpur was received and staff were rushed to the spot. The caller was contacted, and it was informed that while the caller was on the way to Gurugram, a loud noise was heard," said a Delhi Police official, reported News18.

Also Read | Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Un Nabi Was Suicide Bomber Driving i20 Car; Planning to Attack Ayodhya.

The police told News18 that the tyre of a public transport DTC bus burst while moving towards Dhaula Kuan, therefore, a confusing loud noise was heard by residents. "The situation is normal and there is nothing to worry about," said an official.