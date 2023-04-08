Delhi Police head constable shoots self inside PCR Van

New Delhi [India], April 8 : A Delhi Police head constable allegedly shot himself inside a PCR van in Civil Lines area in the national capital during the wee hours on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased head constable has been identified as Imran Mohammed, they said.

He was rushed to the nearest hospital after he shot himself, however, he has declared brought dead.

The incident took place at around 6 am on Bela Road, near Chandgi Ram Akhara.

"The deceased shot himself when the PCR driver (his colleague) CT Atul Bhati went for nature's call," the police said.

The district crime team has been called to inspect the incident. Police were further looking into the incident.

