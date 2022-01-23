Delhi Police intensifies anti-terror measures ahead of Republic Day, uses counter rogue drone technology to secure air space

Following intelligence inputs, Delhi Police has intensified anti-terror measures under 26 parameters since last November for the preparation of Republic Day, said Rakesh Asthana, Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday.

"Arrangements for Republic Day began last year soon after the Independence Day celebration. Delhi is usually always under terror threat, so we have to take extra caution. This year as well we are on full alert. Security agencies are coordinating with Delhi Police to keep a check on all anti-terror measures," said Asthana.

The Police Commissioner informed that Delhi Police has currently deployed more than 20,000 personnel, including Deputy Commissioners' of Police, Assistant Commissioners' of Police, Inspectors and Commanders for the Republic Day arrangement. 65 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also coordinate with these forces, he added.

"Vehicle checking, checking of lodges, tenant, servant and labourer verification have also been increased," Asthana said.

"A Counter rogue drone technology is being used to secure air space. Apart from Delhi Police other agencies also coordinating in securing the airspace. All agencies are working in and around Central Vista in tandem with Delhi Police," he added.

He informed that apart from Delhi Police's internal meetings, inter-state meetings with anti-terrorism squad chiefs, and Crime Investigation Departments' heads have also been conducted.

"For anti-sabotage checks, a total of 200 teams are working. Additionally, Social media monitoring cell is working proactively in spreading awareness," Asthana added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor