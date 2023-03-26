Delhi: Prostitution racket busted at Nirman Vihar spa, two held

New Delhi [India], March 26 : The Delhi Police have busted a flesh trade racket running at a spa in Delhi's Nirman Vihar and arrested two people.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ram Sagar (24), a resident of Jhilmil Colony and Deepak (20) a resident of Vishwas Nagar.

The racket was unearthed following a raid by a special staff team of East Delhi and Preet Vihar police station who conducted the raid following secret information.

As a decoy customer finalised a deal with the spa, police raided the parlour, and arrested the accused.

According to the police, the manager of the spa Ajay Singh is absconding.

"Total of 9 girls were found engaged in the spa. The spa was being run by one Praveen alias Titu Chaudhary. The manager of the Spa Ajay Singh is absconding. Efforts are on to apprehend him," DCP East Amrutha Guguloth said on Saturday.

He further said that a case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The police official said that a tip-off regarding a prostitution racket was received on March 24 being run at True Bliss Spa, V3S Mall in the guise of a spa and massage centre.

"One decoy customer from the police team was sent to the spa. Rs 1,000 were charged to him after bargaining. Thereafter 9 girls were shown to him and he was asked to choose one of them. The customer was charged Rs 2,000 extra for the sex service," the official said adding that just then the decoy customer signalled the police team by giving missed call after which the team conducted a raid on the premises and apprehended two persons.

The police further said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the spa was being run for the last two years.

"Previously also a case was registered against the same spa in July 2022," the police official raided.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.

