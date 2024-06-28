Delhi Rains: Three Labourers Feared Trapped After Wall Collapse in Vasant Vihar

In a tragic incident, three labourers are feared trapped after an under-construction wall collapsed in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area. The collapse, which occurred early this morning, is believed to have been caused by heavy rains that have been battering the city over the past few days. The collapse happened at a construction site located near a residential area in Vasant Vihar. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud crash followed by frantic shouts for help. Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local police on the scene. Heavy machinery, including cranes and excavators, is being used to clear the debris.

Since last night, Delhi has witnessed heavy rainfall, and people wonder whether the monsoon has arrived in the national capital. The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the monsoon will arrive in the national capital in two to three days. So far, there has been no official announcement on the arrival of the monsoon in Delhi. Ahead of the onset of monsoon in the national capital, several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas will witness light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places in the next two hours, said Delhi’s Regional Weather Forecasting Centre on Friday.

“Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and winds with speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar," wrote RWFC Delhi on X. Many areas have been waterlogged, and water entered houses in several low-lying areas. The movement of traffic has been hit, with many stranded on the road due to waterlogging. Mathrua Road, Teen Murti Marg, Moolchand, Minto Road, Anand Vihar, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Mandawali, Bhikaji Cama Place, Madhu Vihar, Pragati Maidan, Munirka, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, ITO, and several sectors in the Noida area are among the many areas that are waterlogged.



