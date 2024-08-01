Delhi Rains: Traffic Police Receives 50 Complaints of Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rainfall

Delhi Traffic Police received over 50 complaints about waterlogging across the national capital amid heavy rainfall on Wednesday. From 6 PM until midnight, the control room logged around 50 calls concerning waterlogged areas and numerous reports of traffic jams. Local traffic officials were promptly alerted by the control room, and appropriate measures were taken to address the issues.

Meanwhile, three people lost their lives in two separate incidents in the national capital. In a tragic event in the PS Ghazipur area, 22-year-old Tanuja and her three-year-old son Priyansh drowned in a waterlogged drain. Additionally, an individual died when an old structure collapsed in Delhi's Subji Mandi area.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the incident occurred around 9 PM on Wednesday, prompting the dispatch of five fire tenders and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the site. Following extensive efforts, rescuers were able to recover the body of an individual from the debris.

Calls related to traffic disruptions and fallen trees have also been received by the relevant departments. In addition, five cars were damaged when a wall of a private school collapsed due to the heavy rain in the Daryaganj area, where five vehicles were parked outside the wall. According to the IMD, Delhi experienced 147.5 mm of rainfall. Salwan Station in Mayur Vihar recorded 147.5 mm of rainfall from 8:30 AM on July 31 to 7:15 AM today, while the NCMRWF station in Noida Sector 62, Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP, reported the same amount of rainfall.