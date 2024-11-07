Delhi Records 'Severe' Air Quality, AQI Exceeds 400 in Several Areas

Several areas in Delhi recorded ‘Severe’ air quality on Thursday morning, with the air quality index (AQI) remaining in the ‘Very Poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. By 7 a.m., areas such as Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar had AQIs exceeding 400, a level classified as ‘Severe,’ while other localities were close to this mark. On Wednesday, the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 352 by 4 p.m., worsening to 366 by Thursday morning.

The AQI scale categorises air quality as ‘Poor’ between 200 and 300, ‘Very Poor’ from 301 to 400, ‘Severe’ from 401 to 450, and ‘Severe Plus’ when it exceeds 450. In Delhi, several areas reported alarming levels of pollution, including Anand Vihar (426), Ashok Vihar (417), Alipur (386), Bawana (411), and Jahangirpuri (428). Other locations like ITO, Rohini, and Wazirpur also recorded AQIs in the ‘Severe’ category. Meanwhile, Lodhi Road had a relatively better AQI of 171, while areas such as Chandni Chowk and New Moti Bagh showed AQIs of 301 and 390, respectively.

In neighbouring Noida, the AQI was recorded at 246 in Sector 125, 309 in Sector 62, and 320 in Sector 116, all falling under the ‘Very Poor’ category. Gurugram also witnessed hazardous pollution levels, with the AQI in Sector 51 reaching 384, categorized as ‘Severe.’ Other areas like NISE Gwal Pahari and Vikas Sadan reported AQIs of 329 and 285, respectively.