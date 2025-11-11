Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: First Image of Suspected Suicide Bomber Dr Umar Muhammad Revealed

First image of Umar Muhammad, the man who is suspected of having been the suicide bomber in the Delhi Red Fort blast. The man who is a medical student, and now suspected of being a suicide bomber. He owned the white Hyundai i20 car that blasted near the Red Fort Metro station, resulting deaths of at least nine people and injuring 20 others.

Umar is from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir and the aide of Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather and Dr Mujammil Shakil, the two doctors who were arrested on Monday in the terror module case from Kashmir and Faridabad in Haryana, according to NDTV.

According to reports, Dr Umar was associated with Al-Falah University and linked with the Jaish-e-Mohammed module of terror conspiracy. He noticed and found that his complies Aadeel and Mujammil, a former senior resident doctor at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag, were arrested, he escaped from Faridabad and reached the Red Fort area in the National Capital.

Dr Umar parked his car inside the parking in the Red Fort area and stayed for 2.5 hours inside it

Dr Umar parked his car inside the parking in the Red Fort area and stayed for 2.5 hours inside it and there he was panicked or shocked or was waiting for a command from his handlers. According to an India Today report, Umar was in the car and is believed to have conspired the planned to attack along with two of his associates. The attack was carried out in panic following the arrest of his accomplice.

Umar placed a detonator in the car and executed the terror act. Investigation agencies have confirmed the presence of Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil in the car, which is used to make bombs. The blast occurred during the rushed hours when traffic on the road and street was crowded.

The CCTV footage shows the vehicle had been parked for nearly three hours near the Sunehri Masjid, which is close to the Red Fort. The footage showed that the Hyundai i20 car entered the parking lot at 3.19 pm and left at 6.48 pm on the same day, after which a blast took place.