Delhi Red Fort Blast: PM Modi Takes Stock of Situation, Speaks to Home Minister Amit Shah (VIDEO)

Delhi Red Fort Metro Blast News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation after a blast near Gate number one of Red Fort Metro station in Delhi, ANI reported on Monday citing Government of India (GoI) sources. According to the reports, PM spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah to receive updates on the incident.

The blast killed eight people before they could reach the hospital and left seven others injured, three of them seriously, a senior official at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital said.

Delhi Police officials said they are investigating the incident. "As of now, I can't tell you anything. Investigation is being done."

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said seven fire units responded to reports of a car blast near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. "We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control. There is a possibility that there are casualties in this. All our teams are present at the spot," he said.

Medical Superintendent, LNJP Hospital, said that the condition of one of the injured is stable. "Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition," he said as quoted by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)