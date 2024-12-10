Delhi Riots Accused Tahir Hussain Joins AIMIM, To Contest Assembly Elections From Mustafabad

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, has joined Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). Hussain will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from the Mustafabad constituency, AIMIM announced.

MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain joined @aimim_national & will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members & supporters met with me today & joined the party pic.twitter.com/oFnQBlJgOF — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 10, 2024

Owaisi confirmed the development on X, stating that Hussain’s family and supporters had also joined the party. "MCD councillor Tahir Hussain joined AIMIM and will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members and supporters met me today and joined the party," Owaisi wrote.

Read Also | Working as AAP's B-team: Delhi BJP slams Owaisi over Tahir Hussain's candidature

The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused AIMIM of attempting to incite communal tensions in the capital. BJP leader Kapil Mishra condemned Hussain’s inclusion, recalling his alleged role in the riots.

"Tahir Hussain is not just an accused in the riots. His house was found stocked with petrol bombs, stones, and weapons intended to harm Hindus. Young IB officer Ankit Sharma was brutally stabbed in his house and his body was dumped in a drain. This is a blatant attempt to disrupt peace in Delhi," Mishra said.

He warned of consequences if riots were incited. "During the last elections, protests like Shaheen Bagh disrupted harmony. If riots occur in the name of Tahir Hussain this time, there will be consequences," Mishra added.

The Delhi Assembly elections are set to take place early next year.