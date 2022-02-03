Delhi to receive rain on Thursday

New Delhi, Feb 3 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast a generally cloudy sky for the national capital with light to moderate rain accompanied with gusty wind.

The maximum and minimum temperatures were pegged at 19 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. stood at 93 per cent.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky with possibility of light drizzle also on Friday and Saturday.

The rainfall is likely to occur due to the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance and its induced cyclonic circulation.

The maximum temperature this week is likely to rise till 21 degrees Celsius and minimum to settle between 8 to 10 degrees with shallow fog in the morning from February 7 onwards.

On the air quality front, Delhi's AQI at 10 a.m. stood at 318 i.e. in the very poor category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) estimates.

The level of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants stood in the 'very poor' and 'moderate' categories, respectively.

According to the air quality and weather bulletin issued by the Ministry of Earthamd Sciences, the AQI is likely to remain in the 'poor' to 'moderate' category on Friday and Saturday.

The air quality is likely to deteriorate to very poor category on February 6-7, and remain largely in the 'poor' category thereafter, the bulletin added.

