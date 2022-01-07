Delhi to receive rain, says IMD

New Delhi, Jan 7 In its latest forecast on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi-NCR is likely to receive light rain or drizzle, with a generally cloudy sky throughout the day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures for the day have been pegged at 20 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Earlier this week, the IMD had said that the weather is likely to remain the same until January 9, with no cold wave conditions over north India.

In a bulletin, the Department said that an intense Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India and under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood on January 7

"High moisture feeding from Arabian Sea is also very likely over northwest India during January 7 to 9."

Meanwhile, relative humidity at 8.30. a.m. was recorded at 98 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor