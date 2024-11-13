Delhi Traffic Update: Advisory Issued for India International Trade Fair 2024 at Pragati Maidan from Nov 14-27 – Check Details Here

Delhi Traffic Update: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024, set to take place at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27. The event is expected to draw around 60,000 visitors daily, with attendance potentially increasing to 1.5 lakh on weekends and holidays. Visitors and commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly due to anticipated traffic congestion in the area.

Traffic Advisory



Special Traffic Arrangements have been made in view of “India International Trade Fair, 2024" organized at Pragati Maidan from 14th Nov, 2024 to 27th Nov, 2024.



Traffic congestion is anticipated on several key roads in the vicinity of the venue, including Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg, Ring Road, Shershah Road, and Purana Quila Road. Motorists not attending the fair are advised to avoid or bypass these routes to ensure smoother travel.

Trade Fair Entry Details and Timings: Entry to the Fair will be allowed to Business Visitors only from 14th to 18th November, 2024. Trade Fair will be open for general public from 19th to 27th November, 2024 from 9.30AM to 07.30PM.

Gate and Entry Information

There would be no entry of visitors from Gate No. 5-A, 5-B, 7, 8 & 9.

Entry for visitors will be from Gate No. 1, 4, 6 & 10.

Entry for exhibitors will be from Gate No.1, 4, 5B & 10.

Entry for media persons will be from Gate No. 5-B.

Entry for ITPO officials will be from Gate No.9 & 1.

There will be no entry for Trade Fair after 05:30 PM on all days.

Ticketing and Parking

There will be no sale of tickets at Pragati Maidan. The tickets would be sold online and at selected Metro Stations (except Supreme Court Metro Station).

Dropping point for chauffeur-driven vehicles, taxis, and autos will be on service lane in front of Gate No. 3 & Gate No. 7 of ITPO and also near entry gates of basement parking.

Entry to fair may be closed earlier in the interest of public safety.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

To ensure smooth traffic management in the vicinity of Pragati Maidan, the following measures will be taken:

No vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg. No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, and Tilak Marg.

Vehicles found parked on the above roads shall be towed away and prosecuted for improper parking and disobedience of lawful instructions. Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking at Gate No. 5.

How to visit Trade fair:

People are requested to avail public transport to reach Pragati Maidan. Those coming by Delhi Metro may alight at Supreme Court Metro Station and take entry to ITPO through Gate No. 10 or use shuttle service for entry through Gate 6 & 4. People may also get down at Mandi House Metro Station and walk. Those using DTC buses for travelling from Delhi or NCR can alight at designated bus stops on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

Parking Arrangements

(a) Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in:

III. Delhi Zoo Parking.

II. Bhairon Mandir parking, Bhairon Road,

I. Basement parking No.1 (Entry & Exit from Bhairon Marg & through Pragati tunnel coming from ring road side).

(b) Exhibitors/Visitors are advised to park their vehicles in basement parking No. 2 i.e. under Bharat Mandapam. Entry & Exit are from Pragati tunnel on way from Purana Quila to Ring Roadside and also from Mathura Road (Under Pass No. 4 & exit near Gate no. 8, ITPO).

Pedestrian Safety Measures

There will be heavy pedestrian movement on Mathura Road. As heavy traffic is also expected to ply on this road throughout the day, people should use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road.

Routes to Avoid

Bhairon Marg

Purana Quila Road

Shershah Road

Mathura Road from W-Point to Mathura Road – Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing

Commuters planning to travel to ISBT, railway stations, or airports are advised to allow extra time for their journey. Visitors are urged to use public transport to minimize congestion and ensure a smoother experience. Commuters are advised to stay informed through Delhi Traffic Police's official website and social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Assistance is also available via WhatsApp at 8750871493 or the helpline at 1095/011-25844444.