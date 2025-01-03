Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of PM Modi's Events in National Capital Today; Check Details Here

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the national capital on Friday, January 3. Modi is scheduled to visit the newly constructed flats for residents of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar around 12:10 p.m. He will also inaugurate the World Trade Centre (WTC) at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II Quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements will be effective from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 03.01.2025.



Kindly follow the advisory. #DPTrafficAdvisorypic.twitter.com/joqrJemrCK — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 2, 2025

Additionally, Modi is set to address a public rally at Ramleela Ground in northwest Delhi, marking the beginning of his campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. The Election Commission has yet to announce the election dates. Modi’s second rally is scheduled for January 5 at Japanese Park in Rohini.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued the advisory to inform the public about traffic restrictions in place due to the VVIP visit in northwest Delhi. The restrictions will affect several routes, and heavy traffic is expected on specific roads. The police have announced regulated movement and road closures to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimize public inconvenience.

Traffic Restrictions:

Mall Road (Ring Road): Hakikat Nagar Red Light to Azadpur Chowk (both sides) GTK Road: Azadpur Chowk to Gurudwara Nanak Pio Bhamashah Marg: Model Town-1 to Nanak Pio Lala Achhintam Marg & Brahma Kumari Marg: Gujranwala & Derawal areas Nahar Singh Marg: Prembari Chowk to Inderlok Metro Station (both sides) Gulab Singh Marg: Satyawati College to Prerna Chowk Swami Narayan Marg: Delhi Jal Board Red Light to Laxmi Bai College Mahatma Gandhi Marg: Britannia Chowk to Azadpur

Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 3. Residents traveling to areas such as Azadpur, Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Gujranwala Town, Derawal Nagar, Swabhiman Apartment, and Ramleela Ground in Ashok Vihar are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra time for their commute.

Motorists and the public are urged to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and adhere to instructions from traffic personnel stationed at key intersections. Commuters are also encouraged to stay updated on traffic conditions through the Delhi Traffic Police’s official channels.