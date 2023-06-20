Delhi: Two arrested for setting man on fire following dispute

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Delhi police have arrested two persons for allegedly setting a man on fire by putting petrol on him in Delhi's Usmanpur area following a dispute, a police official said on Tuesday.

As per the police, the accused set the man on fire following a dispute over the repayment of a loan taken by the victim for the purchase of a car.

The police said that further investigation is underway into the matter.

More details are awaited.

