Delhi: Two arrested for setting man on fire following dispute
By ANI | Published: June 20, 2023 05:46 PM 2023-06-20T17:46:19+5:30 2023-06-20T17:50:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], June 20 : Delhi police have arrested two persons for allegedly setting a man on fire by putting petrol on him in Delhi's Usmanpur area following a dispute, a police official said on Tuesday.
As per the police, the accused set the man on fire following a dispute over the repayment of a loan taken by the victim for the purchase of a car.
The police said that further investigation is underway into the matter.
More details are awaited.
