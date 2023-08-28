Delhi: Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates, case registered

New Delhi, Aug 28 Delhi Police have registered two cases after two boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by classmates in northwest Delhi, an official said on Monday.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that the alleged incident took place in April during a summer camp of a school.

“The two boys had filed separate complaints alleging sexual assault by five to six classmates at Samaypur Badli police station.All the accused are minors and they were produced before a child welfare committee,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal said the panel is issuing notices to police and school for action in the matter.

“In an incident at a government school in the Shahabad Dairy area, boys aged 12 and 13, along with other boys from the same school, committed sexual assault. This is an extremely disturbing and alarming case. How is such a criminal mentality developing among children? An FIR has been

registered in the case, and the police and school have been issued notices for further action. Our team stands with the victimised children and their families,” Maliwal wrote on X in Hindi.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor