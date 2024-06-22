Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi’s Indefinite Fast over Jal Satyagrah Enters Second Day

Delhi's Water Minister Atishi has begun her second day of an indefinite fast at the 'Jal Satyagrah' site in Bhogal, south Delhi, to protest the ongoing water crisis in the national capital. In a video statement from the venue, Atishi declared her commitment to abstain from food until Haryana increases water supply to Delhi, citing a shortage affecting 28 lakh residents.

On Friday, the minister commenced an indefinite fast, alleging that Haryana was withholding Delhi's rightful share of water from the Yamuna. She said 110 million gallons per day (MGD) less water was released by Haryana on Friday. “One MGD water provides for 28,000 people. Shortage of 100 MGD water means 28 lakh people are not getting water in Delhi,” she said.

The Water Minister pointed out that Delhi relies on neighboring states for its water supply, receiving 1,005 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) through rivers and canals, with Haryana contributing 613 MGD. She highlighted that due to the severe summer conditions in Delhi, Haryana has temporarily reduced its allocation to 513 MGD for several weeks, impacting more than 28 lakh residents.

