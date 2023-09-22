Delhi: Woman arrested for pouring acid on daughter-in-law

New Delhi, Sep 22 Delhi Police have arrested a 49-year-old woman for allegedly pouring acid on her 22-year-old daughter-in-law, an official said on Friday.

The arrested woman was identified as Anjali, a resident of New Usmanpur area in northeast Delhi.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 5.30 p.m. The complainant was admitted to JPC Hospital with 25 per cent acid burns.

"Her mother-in-law had poured acid on her at her house. The victim was referred from JPC Hospital to LNJP Hospital, where she is still being treated for acid burns," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"Anjali and the rest of the family had absconded after the incident. On Friday, Anjali was arrested from Sant Nagar Burari," said the DCP.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that the complainant has been married for the past two years and she has a 6 month old daughter from the marriage.

"The complainant lives on the second floor, in a house in the New Usmanpur area while Anjali lives on the ground floor of the same house. Anjali had filed a suit for eviction against the complainant in Karkardooma Court," said the DCP.

"On the fateful day, both parties attended Karkardooma Court for hearing in the matter. In the evening, on Wednesday, at around 5.30 p.m., Anjali poured acid on the complainant in a fit of rage," said the DCP.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police over acid attack on a woman by her mother-in-law in the national capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor