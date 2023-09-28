'Deplorable' state of MCD school as Edu Min Atishi conducts surprise inspection, blames BJP's 'maladministration'

New Delhi, Sep 28 Education Minister Atishi on Thursday expressed her disappointment at the poor hygiene and deplorable state of the MCD school in Nizamuddin where she made a surprise inspection this morning.

The poor condition of the MCD schools is the result of the BJP's 15 years of "maladministration" in the MCD, the Minister said. The deplorable condition of the schools makes it clear that for so many years, the MCD played with the future of children and never paid attention to education.

According to sources, not only were the walls and floors of the school covered in dust, but also the classrooms were sans teachers.

Pointing out negligence and dirt in the school's maintenance, she issued an ultimatum to the school principal, giving her a week's time to address the issues or be prepared for suspension.

The Education Minister stated that poor sanitation and cleanliness in the school premises reflect the insensitive attitude of the school administration towards the future of the students.

This is not tolerable in the Kejriwal Government, she added.

During the inspection, the Minister found heaps of dirt in every corner of the school, with garbage scattered all around.

Due to a prolonged lack of cleanliness, dust had accumulated on the floors and walls besides cobwebs. Also, there were piles of broken desks and insufficient provision of drinking water for the children.

Upon seeing the deplorable condition of the school, she said it is the principal's duty to ensure that all children receive quality education in a clean and safe environment.

However, the condition of the school suggests that the school administration is insensitive to the future of the children studying here.

She said that the indifferent attitude towards the education of the children studying here is the reason for the school's current state. In this regard, she directed the officials to immediately issue a show-cause notice to the school inspector to provide reasons for the situation.

Minister Atishi stressed that the school administration and officials should take this matter seriously and work towards ensuring that all children in MCD schools receive the education they deserve.

The Education Minister further stated that the poor condition of MCD schools is the result of the BJP's 15 years of maladministration in the MCD.

The BJP has only worked to deteriorate schools during its entire tenure in the MCD. The deplorable condition of the schools makes it clear that for so many years, the MCD played with the future of children and never paid attention to education.

But now, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, MCD schools will be improved, and every child will get access to quality education, she added.

