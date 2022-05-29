Depressed over son's death, Andhra couple ends life

Vijayawada, May 29 Unable to bear the loss of their only son in an accident, a couple died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The shocking incident took place in Chinna Nandigama village in G. Konduru mandal of NTR district.

According to the police, Arepalli Sambasiva Rao (43) and his wife Vijaylaxmi (38) hanged themselves at their residence.

Their son Jagdish (18) had died in a road accident two months ago.

After the death of their only son, the couple was depressed and on Sunday they killed themselves.

The incident sent shock waves in the village as the couple's only daughter has now turned orphan.

The police shifted the bodies of the deceased to a government-run hospital at Mylavaram for autopsy. A case has been registered and investigation is on, a police officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor