DGP’s remarks an indication of disdain & contempt regarding democracy: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, July 16 J&K Peoples Conference (PC) President Sajad Lone on Tuesday strongly criticised the J&K Director General of Police (DGP) for his ‘Pakistan’ remarks, saying that statements by serving officers are an indication of the disdain and contempt anything related to democracy.

“Such statements by serving officers are an indication of the disdain and contempt for anything remotely pertaining to democracy. Such sad state of affairs and even sadder is the fact that the scriptwriters of this sad state of affairs take pride in having brought J&K to this level,” PC President wrote on X.

Earlier, J&K DGP R. R. Swain said that Pakistan "successfully infiltrated" all important aspects of civil society in the Kashmir valley, ‘thanks to so-called mainstream or regional politics’.

Sajad Lone said that DGP’s comments regarding the mainstream parties are “inappropriate to say the least.”

“Even in a basic, rudimentary functioning democracy, such utterances by a serving police officer would not have been tolerated,” Lone said.

