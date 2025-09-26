Dharmasthala case: K'taka govt welcomes 'Dharmadhikari' Heggade’s remarks on probe

Bengaluru, Sep 26 The Congress-led Karnataka government has welcomed the statement made by 'Dharmadhikari' and BJP Rajya Sabha Member Veerendra Heggade on Friday, and reiterated that the government always works for good causes.

The Dharmadhikari of the famous Dharmasthala temple and BJP Rajya Sabha Member stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mass grave case is bringing out the truth, and expressed his gratitude to the Congress-led government in the state.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Bengaluru: “We always do only good deeds.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar added that the Congress-led government does not wish to cause trouble to anyone. “We will carry out our duties within the legal framework and ensure justice for those who deserve it,” Shivakumar said.

“Action will be taken against those who committed wrong deeds. Till now, we have not interfered in the Dharmasthala case. We have not even questioned or sought updates from the officers. We have only spoken about reports that appeared in the media. Let the final report be submitted in this case; we can talk afterwards,” Shivakumar added.

Addressing a gathering at Dharmasthala, Veerendra Heggade said: “People have witnessed how ruthlessly high-handedness was unleashed upon us. We have never caused pain to anyone, so how could people turn hostile towards us?”

“People and the media have repeatedly asked me, ‘Why are you being questioned and targeted?’ I, too, want to know the same. At this stage, everything else is becoming clear,” he said.

“I don’t know why people held a grudge against me. Everyone in Dharmasthala is dedicated to this pilgrimage centre. Water does not remain at the top — it must eventually flow down,” he added.

"I am grateful to everyone who stood by this Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre and did not believe the allegations until now. Lord Manjunatha Swamy will bless all of you," he stated.

BJP State President and MLA B. Y. Vijayendra on Thursday said: "The Congress-led government is actively aiding a systematic conspiracy aimed at discrediting and diminishing the reputation of the revered Hindu religious center, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala."

