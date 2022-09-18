Dire need to review collegium system: Former Union Minister of Law Ashwani Kumar

Former Union Minister of Law and Justice Ashwani Kumar, while supporting Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement on the collegium system, has emphasized the need to review and reconsider the present collegium system.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, while addressing the inaugural function of the Union of India West Zone Advocate's conference in Udaipur, Rajasthan, regarding the collegium system of the country's Judiciary, had said that if any system is not working properly, then that needs a rethink.

Ashwani Kumar said that the existing collegium system is not constitutional.

Kumar, said, "Most political parties are unanimous on this issue and there is a dire need to review and reconsider the present collegium system."

In a response to a question as to why this issue is so complicated, Kumar said, "The Supreme Court is of the opinion that if the collegium system is reconsidered or reviewed or reconsidered, then it will affect the autonomy of the Supreme Court and so on. Owing to the opinion, the Supreme Court in its judgment had set aside the preamble of the government."

While emphasizing the need to reconsider the collegium system in principle, Ashwani Kumar said that the collegium system alone cannot decide that this system can lead to better appointments.

The NJAC Act and the Constitutional Amendment Act came into force on April 13, 2015. But the top court on October 16, 2015, struck down the NJAC Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

