Diwali 2022: Partial solar eclipse to be visible from Kolkata, other parts of the country on October 25

On October 25, Kali Puja-Diwali evening, a partial solar eclipse will be visible momentarily in the Kolkata city, also in some other parts of the country. The partial solar eclipse will begin in Iceland at around 14:29 hours IST and will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 16:30 hours (IST).

It will end at around 18:32 hours (IST) over the Arabian Sea. As on October 25, the Sun, Moon and Earth will almost be on the same plane resulting in the moon appearing to cover the Sun partially for a period of time causing a partial Solar Eclipse," a senior astrophysicist told PTI.

In Delhi, the eclipse can be observed between 16.29 hours and 18.09 hours.

In Jaisalmer, the eclipse will start at 16.26 hours and end at 18.09 hours.

In Mumbai, the eclipse will begin at 16.49 hours and end at 18.09 hours.

Nagpur: 6:49 to 17:42 hours.

In Bengaluru, the eclipse will begin at 17:12 hours and end at 17:55 hours.

Chennai will have the eclipse between 17:14 and 17:44 hours.