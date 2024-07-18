Dog Attack in UP: 108-Year-Old Woman Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Amroha During Morning Walk

A pack of stray dogs mauled a 108-year-old woman allegedly to death in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district during her morning walk in the early hours of Wednesday (July 17).

According to the Times of India report, Ram Kali, who resides in Friends Colony in Amroha district, went out for a morning walk when a pack of aggressive dogs attacked her. Passerby spotted her injured body lying outside the colony and alerted her family, who rushed her to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Kali was mentally unstable and often left the house without informing anyone in the family. They had injured her entire body by biting and scratching with nails. One of her legs separated from her body.

"Efforts to capture the stray dogs are under way," Amroha Nagarpalika executive officer Brijesh Kumar told TOI about the stray dog menace in the district.