Dog bites 14 people in 16 hours in UP district

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh), July 2 A street dog went on a biting spree in a residential colony in Orai in Jalaun, and bit 14 people within 16 hours.The locals finally killed the dog as the forest department and Nagar Palika failed to send a team to catch the animal.

The dog bit eight people on Friday night in a residential colony of block development.

Among the victims were the block secretary, his driver, and his assistant. The driver's son was also attacked on the face and the dog chewed his nose, said block employee Durga Prasad.

On Saturday, the dog bit six more people when they were leaving for work.

Dr Virendra Kumar of the local community health centre said 14 people from the colony were treated for the dog bite. They were given anti-rabies injections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor