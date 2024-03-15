Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal Joins AAP in Punjab in Presence of CM Bhagwant Mann Soon After Quitting Congress

After quitting Congress' primary membership and MLA status, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday, March 15. A few weeks before, AAP refused to form an alliance with the Congress-led INDIA Bloc in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

See Pics:

Punjab | After resigning as Congress leader and MLA, Dr Raj Kumar joins Aam Aadmi Party



(Photo source: AAP-Punjab/Facebook) pic.twitter.com/F8Ydenpxbw — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

Also Read | Raj Kumar Chabbewal Resigns from Congress Primary Membership and MLA Position, Likely to Join AAP.

Chabbewal, a doctor, is expected to be fielded for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat for the AAP. After Gurpreet Singh GP, Chabbewal would be the second Congress leader to join the AAP from the Congress in the state.