Drunk Kerala Police officer held after hitting two-wheeler

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 A Kerala Police officer has been arrested after hitting a two-wheeler in Kerala's Trissur. The officer was found in an inebriated state.

The incident occurred late Monday night, when ASI Prasanth was returning to his police camp after attending a party.

At Kammara, the car which Prasanth was driving, hit a two-wheeler seriously injuring the two riders. Onlookers were aghast when the car did not stop and sped away.

But after driving one kilometre, the car came to a halt after its tyre went flat. Soon the locals gathered and found the people in the car in a drunken state, and called the police.

Later it was known that Prasanth was an ASI attached to the police camp in Malappurram.

A furore broke out and finally the police team decided to register a case against Prasanth for drunken driving and his arrest was recorded.

Incidentally this incident came hours after a Kerala Police official was seen kicking a passenger who did not have a Sleeper class ticket to travel in the reservation compartment at Kannur. The video went viral and the official was suspended.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called a meeting of high-ranking officials and gave them a dressing down. But, hours after this meeting, the Trissur incident took place.

