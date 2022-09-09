Dry, pleasant weather likely in J&K

Srinagar, Sep 9 The Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday that weather will remain dry and pleasant in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

"Weather is expected to remain dry during the next 24 hours in J&K," an official of the MeT office said.

Srinagar had 17.6, Pahalgam 12.7 and Gulmarg 10.7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 6.3, Leh 11.2 and Kargil 10.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20.7, Katra 21.6, Batote 18.2, Banihal 17.8 and Bhaderwah 16.6 as the minimum temperature.

