DSEU's ITI courses now equivalent to Class 11, 12 sessions

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Industrial Training Institute (ITI) courses from Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) have been recognised equivalent to the academic sessions of both Class 11 and 12, enabling the students seek direct enrolment in degree and diploma courses.

DSEU said the step has been taken to allay doubts and apprehensions pertaining to academic years of Class 11 and 12 from the mind of students who enrol into the ITI courses after Class 10.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, interacted with the students on Thursday at an ITI here during which he discussed the importance of courses offered at the institute.

He also sought to know from the students about their future plans after passing out from the ITIs.

The students submitted that the professional courses offered by the ITIs have made them more confident, and also lessened their worries about job prospects.

Sisodia said every youth should be skilled for the development of the country, adding skills are also necessary along with the degree.

In the last few years, many modern courses have been started in ITI keeping the needs of the industry and market in mind.

Almost 100 per cent of the students in these ITIs have got placed or have a come up with a start-up.

Sisodia said that he also noticed that many students in the institute were pursuing ITI courses after 12th or graduation.

