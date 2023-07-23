Dubai-bound Air India flight returns to Thiruvananthapuram airport
By IANS | Published: July 23, 2023 05:35 PM 2023-07-23T17:35:05+5:30 2023-07-23T17:40:04+5:30
Thiruvananthapuram, July 23 A Dubai-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport soon after taking off on Sunday, officials said.
Air India, in a statement, said that the emergency landing was due to an issue with the air-conditioning system in the aircraft.
It said that the passengers in the aircraft were safe.
