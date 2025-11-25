EAM Jaishankar, Cyprus parliamentary delegation hold wide-ranging discussions on bilateral cooperation

New Delhi, Nov 25 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held talks with a visiting Cyprus parliamentary delegation led by House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou in New Delhi on Tuesday.

EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence that Cyprus upcoming European Union Presidency will help further strengthen ties between India and bloc.

"Delighted to interact with the Parliamentary delegation from Cyprus led by President Cyprus Parliament Annita Demetriou. Had wide-ranging discussions on our bilateral cooperation, anchored in shared democratic values, respect for territorial integrity and a firm opposition to terrorism and radicalisation. Confident that Cyprus’ upcoming EU Presidency will help further strengthen India - EU ties," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Cyprus Parliamentary delegation led by Annita Demetriou met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relationship and the importance of continuing parliamentary exchanges to further strengthen ties.

In a statement on X, Vice President's Office stated, "Hon’ble Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan held a meeting with a Parliamentary Delegation from Cyprus led by H.E. Ms. Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives of Cyprus, today at Parliament House, New Delhi."

"Discussions highlighted the long-standing bilateral relationship between India and Cyprus and the importance of continued parliamentary exchanges to further deepen ties between the two nations," it added.

On October 30, EAM S Jaishankar and his Cyprus counterpart Constantinos Kombos reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, during their meeting in New Delhi. EAM Jaishankar stated that he and Kombos discussed global geopolitical situation, developments in the respective regions and cooperation in multilateral fora.

"Delighted to welcome FM Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus today in New Delhi. We reviewed the India-Cyprus Joint Action Plan 2025-2029, agreed to by leaders during PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Cyprus in June 2025. Our discussions also covered the global geopolitical situation, developments in our respective regions and our cooperation in multilateral fora. As Cyprus takes over the European Union Presidency in 2026, we are confident that India-EU ties will further strengthen," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

The Action Plan constitutes a roadmap for the implementation of the Joint Declaration adopted during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Cyprus earlier this year, setting short, medium, and long-term goals in main areas of co-operation, including, defence, trade and business, innovation and technology sectors.

Earlier in June, PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Cyprus, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over two decades. During PM Modi's visit, several agreements were signed between the two countries. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides also conferred upon PM Modi the country's honour – the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III – at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

Christodoulides also took PM Modi on a guided tour along the ceasefire line in the historic city of Nicosia.

"Tour with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi along the ceasefire line, in old Nicosia. Where the signs of the Turkish occupation remain visible," the Government of the Republic of Cyprus posted on X along with the photographs of the two leaders visiting the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor