Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
By ANI | Published: April 9, 2022 08:03 PM2022-04-09T20:03:47+5:302022-04-09T20:10:12+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Saturday evening at 4.52 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology.
The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, struck 30 km North-West of Uttarkashi.NCS informed about the incident through a tweet.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2022, 16:52:36 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 78.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 30km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," tweeted NCS.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
