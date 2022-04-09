Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

By ANI | Published: April 9, 2022 08:03 PM2022-04-09T20:03:47+5:302022-04-09T20:10:12+5:30

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Saturday evening at 4.52 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi | Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Next

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on Saturday evening at 4.52 pm, informed the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake, with a depth of 10 km, struck 30 km North-West of Uttarkashi.NCS informed about the incident through a tweet.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 09-04-2022, 16:52:36 IST, Lat: 30.92 & Long: 78.21, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 30km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :NcsNcsindiaUttarkashiNational centre for seismologyIndiUk-indiaRepublic of indiaIndia indiaGia indiaIndia eu