Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Andaman and Nicobar Island on Sunday.

The Earthquake epicenter was 25km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 13-03-2022, 08:58:18 IST, Lat: 15.20 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 225km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," said a tweet from National Center for Seismology.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor