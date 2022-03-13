Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Island
Published: March 13, 2022
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Andaman and Nicobar Island on Sunday.
The Earthquake epicenter was 25km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 13-03-2022, 08:58:18 IST, Lat: 15.20 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 225km NNE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," said a tweet from National Center for Seismology.
( With inputs from ANI )
