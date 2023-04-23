Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Meghalaya's South Garo Hills

South Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], April 23 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Meghalaya's South Garo Hills on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:33 pm (local time).

In a tweet, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 23-04-2023, 15:33:33 IST, Lat: 25.26 & Long: 90.94, Depth: 5 Km, Location: South Garo Hills, Meghalaya."

On April 16, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Mpur's Bishnupur district. As per the readings from the centre, the earthquake occurred northwest of Bishnupur at 7:22 am (local time).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 16-04-2023, 07:22:49 IST, Lat: 24.84 & Long: 93.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 24km NNW of Bishnupur, Mpur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," the NCS had said in a tweet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor