Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits J-K's Gulmarg

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit the North of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 12:45 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 occurred on Thursday around 12:45:21 IST, Lat: 34.91 and Long: 74.30, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 96km N of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, India," NCS tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

