ED arrests Haryana businessman in PMLA case

New Delhi, July 13 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a person named Mohan Madan, a Haryana-based businessman, in connection with a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to sources, the ED is conducting a probe into disproportionate assets worth Rs 70 crore. Madan is reportedly close to the top politicians of the state.

Recently, the Income Tax Department had detected wealth and properties worth Rs 70 crore belonging to Madan.TheED probe is based on the I-T Department's case.

--IANSatk/arm

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor