ED arrests PFI member from Kerala in PMLA case

New Delhi, April 13 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader from Kerala in connection with a money laundering case.

PFI's Kerala unit leader MK Ashraf was arrested by the Central agency on Tuesday.

PFI chairman O M A Salam condemned the arrest and called it a witch-hunt.

Talking to , Saleem, the spokesperson for PFI, alleged that the arrest was nothing but a part of "ongoing harassment" by the central agency.

The ED has not given any statement in this respect.

On March 12, one Abdul Razzak was also placed under arrest by the ED. Razzak was accused of raising fund for PFI through illegal means.

